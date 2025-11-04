India and EU remain committed to hold deliberations on core areas in FTA

A senior team of negotiators from the European Union (EU) is in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November 2025 for negotiations with Indian counterparts on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The engagements aim to resolve key outstanding issues and advance the agreement toward a balanced and equitable framework that benefits both sides.
The visit follows Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri. Piyush Goyal's official visit to Brussels (27-28 October 2025), where he held forward-looking discussions with H.E. Maroš ?efčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. These consultations reaffirm the commitment of both sides to intensify engagement and facilitate a comprehensive trade agreement.
Deliberations during the week will focus on core areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin amongst others along with technical and institutional matters. The discussions are guided by a shared vision of a modern, robust, and future-ready FTA that reflects the priorities and sensitivities of both India and the EU.
