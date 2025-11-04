India and EU remain committed to hold deliberations on core areas in FTA

A senior team of negotiators from the European Union (EU) is in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November 2025 for negotiations with Indian counterparts on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The engagements aim to resolve key outstanding issues and advance the agreement toward a balanced and equitable framework that benefits both sides.

The visit follows Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri. Piyush Goyal's official visit to Brussels (27-28 October 2025), where he held forward-looking discussions with H.E. Maroš ?efčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. These consultations reaffirm the commitment of both sides to intensify engagement and facilitate a comprehensive trade agreement.