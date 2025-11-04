Hitachi Energy India soars after stellar Q2FY26 results

Hitachi Energy India surged 12.48% to Rs 20175.45 after the company posted robust earnings for the September 2025 quarter.

The company reported revenue of Rs 1,915.2 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 23.3% year-on-year growth over Rs 1,553.8 crore in Q2 FY25 and a 25.2% sequential increase from Rs 1,529.8 crore in Q1 FY26. The growth was driven by continued order execution, a strong export pipeline, and improved operational efficiency.

On the profitability front, profit before tax (PBT) soared nearly fourfold to Rs 352.9 crore, a 399.8% YoY increase from Rs 70.6 crore in Q2 FY25 and a 99.5% QoQ rise from Rs 176.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) soared 405.6% YoY and 100.9% QoQ to Rs 264.4 crore, with profit margins improving to 13.8% from 3.4% in Q2 FY25 and 8.6% in Q1 FY26.

Operational EBITDA climbed 130.5% YoY and 71.1% QoQ to Rs 291.6 crore, with margins improving to 15.2% from 8.1% in Q2 FY25 and 11.1% in Q1 FY26. This was driven by effective execution of good margin orders, sustained operational excellence, a good product mix, and increased export momentum. Orders during the quarter rose 13.6% YoY to Rs 2,217.1 crore, supported by large projects in gas-insulated (GIS) and air-insulated switchgear (AIS) stations, locomotive transformers, and service contracts. Exports accounted for 30.4% of total orders, with strong traction from utilities in Europe, data centers in Southeast Asia, and renewables in the Middle East and North America. Service orders grew 35% YoY, supported by GIS and AIS extensions, repairs, and Indias first EconiQ SF6-free technology order.

The companys order backlog stood at Rs 29,412.6 crore as of 30 September 2025, providing healthy revenue visibility for upcoming quarters. Commenting on the results, N Venu, managing director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India, said, "The country has successfully built-up its non-fossil fuel energy installed base, to 50 percent of its electricity generation capacity. This notable milestone brings with it the challenges of seamlessly integrating intermittent, distributed energy into the national grid. It is essential that we enhance the resilience, reliability, and intelligence of the whole energy ecosystem to ećectively deploy the expanding capacity. This shifts the focus to advanced grid technologies, digitalization, and integrated solutions, which is reflected in our operations and financial performance."