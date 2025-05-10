Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 2.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.47% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.910.89 2 4.473.56 26 OPM %50.5556.18 -62.4270.51 - PBDT0.470.50 -6 2.802.51 12 PBT0.450.48 -6 2.752.42 14 NP0.370.36 3 2.091.81 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 59.30% in the March 2025 quarter

GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Summit Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 28.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.52% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story