3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 2.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.47% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

