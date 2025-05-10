Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Summit Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Summit Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 50.10% to Rs 9.81 crore

Net loss of Summit Securities reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.10% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.42% to Rs 68.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 119.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.8119.66 -50 119.03102.23 16 OPM %-49.5494.15 -96.0496.23 - PBDT-4.8618.52 PL 114.3298.39 16 PBT-4.8618.51 PL 114.3098.37 16 NP-4.6414.40 PL 68.6075.73 -9

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

