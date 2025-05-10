Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 12.71 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 51.52% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.36% to Rs 38.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.15% to Rs 89.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.7112.8289.4066.649.2119.9747.4936.761.102.5442.3424.360.692.2941.0223.390.801.6538.3018.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News