SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 59.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 8.48 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 59.30% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.49% to Rs 9.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 38.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.489.0738.5030.5322.5245.5337.9040.521.734.0413.8012.061.603.9113.2811.551.162.859.998.65

