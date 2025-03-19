5G mobile services available in 99.6% of districts in country currently

Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today that since its launch in October 2022, 4.69 lakhs 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed across the country which is one of the fastest roll out of 5G mobile services in the world. At present, 5G mobile services are available in 99.6% of the districts in the country. Further, 2.95 lakh 5G BTSs have been set up in the last financial year (2023-24).

