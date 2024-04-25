Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 59.89% in the March 2024 quarter

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 59.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 112.86 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital declined 59.89% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 112.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.95% to Rs 54.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 394.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales112.8690.59 25 394.57337.86 17 OPM %18.2328.09 -27.9025.46 - PBDT10.3321.68 -52 81.6666.88 22 PBT7.6119.21 -60 72.1358.09 24 NP5.7814.41 -60 54.4443.57 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financials stocks rise

Axis Bank, Escorts Kubota, Entero Healthcare Solutions in action

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Financials shares gain

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Noida-based PureSoftware Technologies

Rites inks MoU with Damodar Valley Crop

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sterlite Technologies unveils BABA compliant US manufactured fiber optic cable products

Dilip Buildcon completes Villupuram Puducherry road project

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story