7NR Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 90.38% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net Loss of 7NR Retail reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 90.38% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.63% to Rs 11.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.0010.39 -90 11.6247.68 -76 OPM %-69.00-5.58 --11.62-0.10 - PBDT-0.22-0.14 -57 -0.890.56 PL PBT-0.29-0.20 -45 -1.160.35 PL NP-0.23-0.21 -10 -1.110.24 PL

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

