Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCI Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of TCI Finance reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 102.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 99.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: L&amp;T, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Life

Indices poised for a slide at opening bell

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Skyline Millars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 83.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story