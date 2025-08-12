7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.64% to Rs 4.91 crore

Net profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 100.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.913.6214.4612.150.710.440.540.340.540.27

