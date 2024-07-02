Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

97.87% of Rs 2000 Denomination Banknotes Returned; Rs 7,581 cr worth notes still with public, Says RBI

Jul 02 2024
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said 97.87 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,581 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 7,581 crore at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

First Published: Jul 02 2024

