A B Infrabuild gains after bagging Rs 55-cr order from East Coast Railways

A B Infrabuild advanced 3.40% to Rs 19.18 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 55.26 crore for a new infrastructure project from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order pertains to the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) in lieu of Level Crossing No. 341, located between Jhadupudi and Sompeta railway stations on the main line under the Khurda Road Division. The project involves a composite girder structure with proposed spans of 1x36 metres, 2x24 metres and 4x18.75 metres RCCT-beam girders at railway kilometre 641/1921.

The total contract value stands at Rs 55,26,31,365.74 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.