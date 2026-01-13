Bank of Maharashtra soars 1.3%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 64.6, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% gain in NIFTY and a 41.25% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.6, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25685. The Sensex is at 83470.88, down 0.49%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 12.54% in last one month.