B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains on securing Rs 87-cr NHAI work order

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure rose 1.72% to Rs 118 after the company received a work order worth Rs 86.70 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection at Simliya and Fatehpur fee plazas on NH-76 in Rajasthan.

The order covers user fee collection at Simliya Fee Plaza (km 409.680) and Fatehpur Fee Plaza (km 461.290) on the KotaBaran section (km 388.263492.322) of NH-76, along with upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping of consumable items.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed over a period of one year. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority and that the order does not fall under related party transactions.