Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 17.67 crore

Net Loss of A B M International reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 80.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17.6715.64 13 80.1993.64 -14 OPM %-13.58-7.86 --2.67-4.77 - PBDT-2.25-1.38 -63 -1.84-4.54 59 PBT-2.25-1.37 -64 -1.87-4.57 59 NP-1.75-0.21 -733 -1.36-3.42 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 1210.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story