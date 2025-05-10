The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 93.99 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 63.35% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 93.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.03% to Rs 42.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 352.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

93.9986.49352.97287.7323.8525.9526.1417.8414.0319.2577.7047.7311.0016.1066.6136.315.753.5242.5318.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News