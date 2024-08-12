Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net Loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.441.17 23 OPM %-8.33-56.41 -PBDT-0.14-0.68 79 PBT-0.38-0.96 60 NP-0.38-0.46 17

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

