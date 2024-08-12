A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 1.44 croreNet Loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.441.17 23 OPM %-8.33-56.41 -PBDT-0.14-0.68 79 PBT-0.38-0.96 60 NP-0.38-0.46 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News