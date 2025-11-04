A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 85.45 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance declined 3.99% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 85.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.85.4582.3577.3678.2520.9221.6820.1020.7415.4216.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News