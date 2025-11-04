Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 67.57% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 67.57% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.1712.86-67.15-21.15-4.52-4.05-6.14-5.76-6.14-5.76

