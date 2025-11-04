Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 316.47 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers declined 6.19% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 316.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 295.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.316.47295.8513.9115.4446.2248.1442.9745.6831.9534.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News