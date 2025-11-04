Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit rises 1.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 207.16 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals rose 1.16% to Rs 11.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 207.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

