Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net loss of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.48% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.630.90 -30 3.685.06 -27 OPM %9.5266.67 -67.1255.14 - PBDT-0.460.62 PL 2.682.80 -4 PBT-0.520.54 PL 2.622.72 -4 NP-0.210.44 PL 2.082.07 0

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

