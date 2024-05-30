Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Terraform Realstate reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Terraform Magnum reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 20.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 68.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story