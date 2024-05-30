Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.81% to Rs 13.21 crore

Net Loss of Take Solutions reported to Rs 110.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 55.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.81% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 119.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 100.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.30% to Rs 65.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

13.2137.5465.61189.07-115.2229.30-20.53-10.07-16.375.26-17.34-18.04-17.940.96-25.21-34.88-110.61-55.96-119.62-100.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News