Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 20.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 20.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 98.91 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 20.13% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 98.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.43% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 373.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.9195.52 4 373.43406.46 -8 OPM %10.799.94 -9.228.98 - PBDT7.417.03 5 19.4225.84 -25 PBT4.834.75 2 9.7116.48 -41 NP3.703.08 20 7.1110.68 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Him Teknoforge standalone net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 52.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 68.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story