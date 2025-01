Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 36.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 23.35 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 36.59% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.3521.809.3812.802.152.490.370.540.260.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News