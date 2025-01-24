Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit declines 71.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 533.05 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services declined 71.31% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 533.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 413.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.533.05413.4546.7462.2337.8797.5425.0487.8018.7665.40

