Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit declines 71.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services declined 71.31% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 533.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 413.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales533.05413.45 29 OPM %46.7462.23 -PBDT37.8797.54 -61 PBT25.0487.80 -71 NP18.7665.40 -71

Jan 24 2025

