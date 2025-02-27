AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi assembly after suspension

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protested outside the Delhi Assembly on Thursday (27 February), claiming they were denied entry despite being elected representatives.

Leader of Opposition Atishi criticized the decision, calling it undemocratic. According to her, the police cited their suspension as the reason for restricting their access to the Assembly.

The AAP MLAs were suspended on Tuesday, February 25, for three days following disruptions during Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's address. The suspension came after they raised slogans and created a ruckus over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma defended the suspension, stating that the MLAs had disrupted the House proceedings.

