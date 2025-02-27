Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's crude oil consumption set to rise to six and a half to seven million barrels a day in short to medium term

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Indias crude oil consumption will hit six and a half to seven million barrels a day in short to medium term, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, media reports stated. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0, an investor summit organised by the state government, Puri noted that Indias crude oil consumption has gone up from 5 million barrels a day to 5 and a half million barrels in last three-four years.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

