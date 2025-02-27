Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Inox India Ltd witnessed volume of 89.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 72.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

R R Kabel Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2025.

Inox India Ltd witnessed volume of 89.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 72.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.30% to Rs.989.00. Volumes stood at 95566 shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 25.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69395 shares. The stock lost 18.72% to Rs.902.65. Volumes stood at 43200 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 40.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock dropped 18.09% to Rs.4,722.70. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd registered volume of 46.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock slipped 20.61% to Rs.3,015.00. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 232.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.28% to Rs.981.50. Volumes stood at 84.08 lakh shares in the last session.

