Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inox India Ltd witnessed volume of 89.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 72.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

R R Kabel Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2025.

Inox India Ltd witnessed volume of 89.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 72.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.30% to Rs.989.00. Volumes stood at 95566 shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 25.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69395 shares. The stock lost 18.72% to Rs.902.65. Volumes stood at 43200 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 40.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock dropped 18.09% to Rs.4,722.70. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd registered volume of 46.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock slipped 20.61% to Rs.3,015.00. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Mid-, Small-Caps slump; breadth 4:1 in favour of losers

LIVE news: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home

Tata AIA Life Insurance's latest NFO offers smarter retirement planning

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

What beneficiaries of PM-KISAN can do if they haven't got 19th installment?

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 232.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.28% to Rs.981.50. Volumes stood at 84.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Tech joins hand with AWS to offer AI services

Power shares slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Industrials shares fall

NLC India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story