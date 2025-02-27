Tata Motors hits fifteen month low; down nearly 40% in last six months

Tata Motors declined 1.49% to Rs 651.90, extending its losing streak for fourth day in a row.

The stock has fallen 5.51% in four sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 689.90 recorded on 20 February 2025.

The scip has hit the days low at Rs 648, which is also its lowest level in fifteen months.

In the last six months, the stock has declined by 39.76% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 8.61% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 32.608. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages placed at 727.57, 779.05 and 893.66, respectively.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore despite of 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

