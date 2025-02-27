Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Megatherm Induction bags $4.9 million export order

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Megatherm Induction has announced that it has secured an export order valued at $4.9 million from Africa for the supply, erection, and commissioning of capital goods.

The total value of the contract is approximately $4.9 million, and it is expected to commence in the second half of FY 2026.

Megatherm Induction is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling capital equipment like induction melting and heating equipment, arc melting furnaces, ladle refining furnaces, continuous casting machines, transformers, etc., and various parts thereof that are required by the steel making industries, foundries, forging, and power sector. The company also carries on the business of repairs and contractors for servicing and production, modification, reconstruction, etc. of all types of engineering goods, equipment, plants, & machinery.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit advanced 48% to Rs 20.72 crore on a 15.2% rise in revenue to Rs 306.25 crore in FY24 over FY23.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

