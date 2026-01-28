Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.07 -86 OPM %-500.000 -PBDT-0.050 0 PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.050 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content