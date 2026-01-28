Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.07 -86 OPM %-500.000 -PBDT-0.050 0 PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.050 0

