Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

