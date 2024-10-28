Ambuja Cements Q2 PAT drops 52% YoY to Rs 987 crore

The cement major's consolidated net profit slipped 52.1% to Rs 472.89 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 987.24 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.24% YoY to Rs 7,516.11 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before exceptional item and tax stood at Rs 868.87 crore in September 2024 quarter, down 35.14% YoY. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 156.20 crore during the quarter.

Ambuja Cements sales volume (cement and clinker) stood at 14.2 million tons during the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 8.4% on YoY basis.

For Q2 of FY25, operating EBITDA declined 14.67% YoY to Rs 1,111 crore while EBITDA margin reduced to 14.8% as against 17.5% recorded in the similar quarter previous fiscal.

EBITDA PMT de-grew 21.61% to Rs 780 in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 995 crore recorded in Q2 previous year.

Net worth increased by Rs 450 crore during quarter and stood at Rs 59,916 crore, the company stated that it remained debt free & continued to maintain Crisil AAA (stable) / Crisil A1+ ratings.

The cash & cash equivalent stood at Rs 10,135 crore, enables to accelerated growth in future.

The cement maker said that the higher volume along with improved operational parameters resulted in growth in all business parameters.

Ajay Kapur, whole time director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, We are glad to deliver another sustained performance aligned to our growth blueprint and setting new benchmarks in efficiency. We continue to focus on innovation, digitalisation, customer satisfaction and ESG as the core elements of our business. With our strong foothold across the nation, we are further expanding our footprint in new geographies in-line with our vision. Post successful completion of the orient cement transaction, we are well poised to achieve 100+ MTPA capacity by this fiscal year end.

On the outlook front, Ambuja Cements said, Strong infrastructure demand and ongoing needs from the housing and commercial sectors are anticipated to boost cement demand in H2 FY25. The introduction of PMAY Urban Housing 2.0, with an allocation of Rs 11 lakh crore, along with Governments continued focus on infrastructure development as the key to economic growth augurs well for cement sector. Strategic investments in roads, railways along with urban and commercial amenities, is poised to drive robust growth. We expect demand during FY25 to grow in the range of 4-5%.

Ambuja Cements is a major cement producing company in India. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets.

The scrip jumped 3.87% to currently trade at Rs 574.75 on the BSE.

