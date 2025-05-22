Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 50.99% to Rs 7.44 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.99% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.30% to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.77% to Rs 33.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.4415.18 -51 33.4825.80 30 OPM %-8.20-24.64 --16.70-17.29 - PBDT3.390.54 528 18.6112.85 45 PBT3.300.08 4025 18.2412.40 47 NP2.26-0.05 LP 3.047.47 -59

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

