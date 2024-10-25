Everlon Financials standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.66% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Everlon Financials declined 51.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.66% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.364.4616.9629.600.551.340.531.320.430.88

