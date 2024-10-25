Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Everlon Financials standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Sales decline 24.66% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Everlon Financials declined 51.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.66% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.364.46 -25 OPM %16.9629.60 -PBDT0.551.34 -59 PBT0.531.32 -60 NP0.430.88 -51

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

