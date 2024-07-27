Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 215.38% to Rs 0.41 croreNet Loss of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 215.38% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.13 215 OPM %-24.39-84.62 -PBDT-0.11-0.11 0 PBT-0.11-0.11 0 NP-0.11-0.11 0
