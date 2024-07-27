Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 215.38% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net Loss of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 215.38% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.13 215 OPM %-24.39-84.62 -PBDT-0.11-0.11 0 PBT-0.11-0.11 0 NP-0.11-0.11 0

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

