Aarti Drugs gains as arm incorporates step-down subsidiary in Chile

Aarti Drugs rose 1.50% to Rs 362.90 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Pinnacle Chile SpA, has incorporated an overseas wholly owned subsidiary under the name Tripharma Chile SpA.

With this incorporation, Tripharma Chile SpA becomes a step-down subsidiary of Aarti Drugs. The newly formed entity has been established to market formulation drugs and participate in government tenders as well as the private pharmaceutical market in Chile. The business activities of the new subsidiary are aligned with those of its holding companies.

The cost of subscription stands at 1,000,000 Chilean pesos towards share capital contribution, comprising 1,000,000 shares. The entire share capital of Tripharma Chile SpA will be held by Pinnacle Chile SpA, making it a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.