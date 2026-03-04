Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG, Mahanagar Gas slump as global LNG prices surge

Petronet LNG, Mahanagar Gas slump as global LNG prices surge

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Shares of Petronet LNG and Mahanagar Gas fell sharply after global liquefied natural gas prices climbed to their highest level since 2023 amid supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Petronet LNG dropped 8.86%, while Mahanagar Gas declined 8.12% as investors reacted to the sharp spike in LNG prices, which could increase input costs for gas importers and city gas distributors.

The surge in global LNG prices follows escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that have disrupted supply chains and heightened concerns over energy security. Higher LNG costs could potentially pressure margins for companies dependent on imported natural gas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; realty shares slides for 3rd day

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Aurobindo Pharma launches Pomalidomide capsules in US market

DCX Systems enhances its manufacturing capabilities to oversized PCB assembly

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story