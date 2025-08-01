Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 1675.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 68.61% to Rs 43.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 137.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 1675.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1851.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1675.001851.0012.6616.48156.00247.0042.00145.0043.00137.00

