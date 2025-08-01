Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 37.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 37.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 1201.47 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company declined 37.86% to Rs 504.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 811.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 1201.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1508.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1201.471508.23 -20 OPM %53.5060.39 -PBDT733.31977.13 -25 PBT535.96780.08 -31 NP504.50811.94 -38

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

