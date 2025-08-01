Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 37.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 1201.47 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company declined 37.86% to Rs 504.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 811.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 1201.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1508.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1201.471508.2353.5060.39733.31977.13535.96780.08504.50811.94

