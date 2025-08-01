L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 657.05 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 2.67% to Rs 66.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 657.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 571.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.657.05571.2914.7815.61109.20101.0982.8280.0066.9765.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News