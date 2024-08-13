Aarti Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2024. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aarti Industries Ltd lost 15.14% to Rs 623.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58776 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 14.52% to Rs 34.03. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd tumbled 11.33% to Rs 248.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd corrected 6.98% to Rs 845.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13683 shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd slipped 6.79% to Rs 312.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65424 shares in the past one month.

