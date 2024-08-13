Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 359.39 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 26.45% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 359.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 300.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.359.39300.719.8212.6922.4527.0815.9120.7811.4315.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp