Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 359.39 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 26.45% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 359.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 300.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales359.39300.71 20 OPM %9.8212.69 -PBDT22.4527.08 -17 PBT15.9120.78 -23 NP11.4315.54 -26
