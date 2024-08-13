Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 359.39 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 26.45% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 359.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 300.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales359.39300.71 20 OPM %9.8212.69 -PBDT22.4527.08 -17 PBT15.9120.78 -23 NP11.4315.54 -26

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

