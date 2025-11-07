Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 23.29% in the September 2025 quarter

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 23.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 21.13 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 23.29% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.1324.98 -15 OPM %21.3420.50 -PBDT6.767.77 -13 PBT5.906.87 -14 NP4.946.44 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

