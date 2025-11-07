United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 23.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 21.13 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 23.29% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.1324.9821.3420.506.767.775.906.874.946.44

