Stock Alert: Goodyear India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GMM Pfaudler, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma

Aadhar Housing Finance, Aarti Drugs, Adf Foods, Aegis Logistics, AIA Engineering, Arvind, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Aditya Vision, Bajaj Auto, Bayer CropScience, Birla Corporation, Borosil, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Divis Laboratories, Fine Organic Industries, Finolex Industries, Force Motors, Garware Technical Fibres, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Go Fashion (India), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Hindalco Industries, IIFL Capital Services, Innova Captab, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, KP Green Engineering, KPI Green Energy, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lumax Industries, Global Health, National Aluminium Company, Neuland Laboratories, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, Pitti Engineering, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Prism Johnson, Puravankara, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Sanghvi Movers, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shipping Corporation of India, Shakti Pumps India, S H Kelkar and Company, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Signatureglobal (India), Skipper, Somany Ceramics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Trent, Trident, Ugro Capital, UNO Minda, Venkys (India), VA Tech Wabag will announce their quarterly results today.
Stocks to Watch:
Goodyear India reported a 17% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 13 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 15.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations fell 12.6% to Rs 596 crore from Rs 682 crore a year ago.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a 43% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.2 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 125 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 1% to Rs 1,916 crore from Rs 1,896 crore a year ago.
GMM Pfaudler reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.4 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 15.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue grew 12% year-on-year to Rs 902 crore from Rs 805 crore.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported a 2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 257 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 253 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 3.1% to Rs 980 crore from Rs 1,011 crore a year ago.
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) reported a 25.2% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.8 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 63.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue dropped 31.7% to Rs 961 crore from Rs 1,407 crore a year ago.
