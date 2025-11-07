Welspun Enterprises bags Rs 3,145-cr BMC water treatment project

Welspun Enterprises announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3,145 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to develop a 910 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant at Panjrapur, Maharashtra.

The project involves comprehensive civil, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation works, including the construction of a treated water sump and pumping station. Welspun Enterprises will design and build the facility within 48 months, followed by 15 years of operation and maintenance.

This contract has significantly strengthened the companys order book. As of 30 June 2025, the standalone order book stood at approximately Rs 11,962 crore, which has now risen to around Rs 14,627 crore (excluding Q2 execution).

BK Goenka, Chairman of Welspun World, said, The Panjrapur WTP project marks yet another significant step in Welspun Enterprises journey towards becoming a leading player in the water sector. After completion of this project and the 2000 MLD Bhandup WTP, we will be treating nearly 70% of Mumbais freshwater requirement, a milestone that resonates deeply with Welspun Worlds vision of Har Ghar se Har Dil Tak Welspun. We are also making strong progress on the 418 MLD Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility, which, along with our other water and tunneling projects in Mumbai, will enhance water reuse, promote circularity, and embody our guiding principles of Green, Growth, and Governance.