GIFT Nifty hints at weak opening for equities; all eyes on Chinese trade data

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 40.50 points (or 0.16%) in early trade, suggesting a weak opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,263.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,283.91 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia market declined on Friday, mirroring Wall Streets losses as renewed concerns over stretched valuations in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks weighed on sentiment.

Investors across the region are now awaiting Chinas October trade data, expected later in the day. Media reports indicate that exports may have grown just 3% year-on-year, slowing sharply from 8.3% in September, while imports are forecast to fall 3.2% after rising 7.4% previously.

The slowdown reflects weak domestic demand, prolonged pressure from the property downturn, rising job insecurity, and the fading impact of earlier consumption stimulus. On Wall Street, AI-linked stocks extended their recent declines, dragging major indices lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.70 points (0.84%) to 46,912.30, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.12% to 6,720.32. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.9% to 23,053.99, with the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2% for the week its steepest decline since early April. Adding to investor unease, October layoffs surged to 153,000, nearly triple Septembers figure and 175% higher year-on-year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The spike in job cuts, combined with the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, now over a month old, has further clouded the outlook for the U.S. economy. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks fell for the second consecutive session on Thursday, as weak economic data and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,550 mark, extending losses despite largely positive cues from other Asian markets. After opening lower, the index failed to sustain brief recoveries and drifted downward through the session, forming lower highs and lower lows on an intraday basis. Selling was broad-based, led by declines in metal and consumer durables stocks, while IT shares managed to stay resilient on the back of steady Q2 earnings and stronger U.S. macro indicators.