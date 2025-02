Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 40.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.86% to Rs 537.78 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 40.24% to Rs 73.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 537.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 448.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.537.78448.6923.9121.32123.6692.59100.6373.8273.9952.76

